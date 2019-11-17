|
Passed away in the comfort of his home surrounded by his loving family on October 15, 2019. Dave was preceded in death by his son, Mark, his parents, Fred and Marion Steveken, and brothers Fred, Roger and Bob. Dave is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Mary Ellen, his sons Dave (Sue) and John (Lisa), his daughter Ellie, his seven grandchildren, Charlie, Benny, Sami, George, John Henry, Tommy and Johnny, and his brother Tom. Born on April 26, 1935 in St. Paul, MN, Dave grew up in the Como Park neighborhood and attended St. Andrew's and Holy Childhood grade school. He then attended St. Thomas Academy and graduated with a Marketing degree from St. Thomas College in 1957. Dave then spent 38 successful years at 3M corporation in Sales/Marketing for their healthcare group. Dave was an accomplished athlete, having achieved great success on the track and field teams of both St. Thomas Academy and St Thomas College. He was the founder of the St. Thomas College ski club. He enjoyed many ski trips and golf games with his friends and family, loved classical music, sunsets, each of his beloved cocker spaniels and reveled in watching his children and grandchildren play in all things sport. Dave was a devout Catholic. He proudly served as the President of the Parents Club at St. Mark's grade school and as the President of the Father's Club at both St. Thomas Academy and Derham Hall. He and Mary Ellen worked tirelessly as volunteers with Catholic Charities, Dorothy Day Center and the St. Olaf Catholic Church Exodus Residence Program which serves, and fosters friendships with the homeless. So many lovely memories were made with his family and friends at his beloved Lake Owen cabin. He retired to Sun Lakes Arizona where he enjoyed carefree days of gardening, hiking and golf. He was that breed of gentleman who thought first of others. He was kind, warm, loving, considerate, and generous with his time and talents. He will be remembered well for all of these things, but perhaps mostly for his love of God, his love of family and his boundless, transcendent wit. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday November 26 at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of the Assumption, 51 West 7th Street, St. Paul, with a visitation preceding the Mass from 9:00 to 10:00. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014, , 225 North Michigan Avenue, Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or St. Thomas Academy (Mark Steveken Memorial Fund), 949 Mendota Heights Road, Mendota Heights, MN. 55120.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 17, 2019