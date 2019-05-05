|
Known to most everyone as Jack, age 66, of Burnsville, MN, passed away unexpectedly due to a staph infection at Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital, St. Louis Park, MN, on Monday, April 29, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. Jack was born December 4, 1952, in Tomah, WI, the son of the late Stanley and Grace (Schedler) Strait and was raised in LaCrosse, WI. He served in South Korea as a military policeman. Upon his return to the US, he met and married Kathryn Manske on August 19, 1978. They later divorced in 2002. Jack is survived by his son, Jacob Strait, of Lakeville, MN; his brother, James (Carol) Strait of Onalaska, WI and his sister, Cynthia Anderson of Buffalo, MN. He is further survived by several nieces, nephews, and girlfriend Jennifer Monson. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother-in-law, Fred Anderson. The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and doctors of Park Nicollet Methodist Hospital for the unwavering care and treatment that they provided Jack in his final days. Visitation Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 4 PM-7 PM at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, 14850 Garrett Ave., Apple Valley. Funeral service Friday, May 10, 2019 at 11 AM (visitation 10 AM) at Christus Victor Lutheran Church, 7510 Palomino Dr., Apple Valley. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred to the family for a . Henry W. Anderson (952)432-2331 www.henrywanderson.com
Published in Pioneer Press on May 5, 2019