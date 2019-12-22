|
August 20, 1955 — December 17, 2019 Age 64, passed away unexpectedly December 17, 2019. Preceded in death by parents, John and Helen Pastorius, sister Nancy Kluge, and niece Sarah Pastorius. He is survived by children, Melissa Lortie (Francois) and Teresa Le; 6 grandchildren, Baily, Logan, Xavier, Jayda, Matteo, and Mia. Brothers John (JoAnn), Bruce Pastorius, nieces, and nephews. David was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Funeral service will be held Thursday January 2nd at ST.STANISLAUS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 398 W Superior St, St. Paul. Visitation at 10AM, Mass at 11AM; Interment immediately following at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 22, 2019