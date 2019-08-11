Home

Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
651-457-6200
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Klecatsky & Sons West Chapel
1051 South Robert Street
West Saint Paul, MN 55118-1455
David John CHAVEZ Obituary
Age 76, of Inver Grove Heights Passed away Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Denise (nee Eckstein); daughters, Theresa (Matt Gogala) and Kathy (Mike) Garland; grandchildren, Ava, Carter, Emily, Elena and Evan; sister, Victoria Acosta; brothers, Joseph (Virginia) and Henry Chavez; and many nieces and nephews. David was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Jovita (nee Perez); and siblings, Robert, Leo, Richard, William and Stephanie. Memorial Service 11 AM, Friday, August 16 at Klecatsky and Sons Funeral Home, West Chapel, 1051 South Robert St., West St. Paul, with Visitation 1 hour prior. Inurnment will be in Acacia Park Cemetery, Mendota Heights. Memorials are preferred to http://www.diabetes.org/in-my-community/local-offices/minneapolis-minnesota/ or the https://www.kidney.org/offices/nkf-serving-minnesota/ykay (651)457-6200.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 11, 2019
