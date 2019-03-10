Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
(651) 439-5511
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
2800 Curve Crest Boulevard
Stillwater, MN 55082
Resources
More Obituaries for David WILMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David John WILMES

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David John WILMES Obituary
Age 69, of Somerset, WI Died February 21, 2019 David will be greatly missed by his loving wife Susan and children; Melisa (Brian) Wyer, Jason (Kristi) Wilmes, David Michael (Laura) Wilmes and Adam (Laura Hess) Wilmes. He was the proud grandpa of Hannah, Sophie, Connor, Grady, Addy, Ali and David Jr.; mother, Mary Wilmes; siblings, Maribeth (Mark) Weems, Mark (Lori) Wilmes, Kimberly Wilmes, and Joyce (Randy) Wilmes- Inouye along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many loving friends. A celebration of David's life will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, 1:00P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, MN with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 12P.M. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bradshaw Funeral & Cremation Services
Download Now