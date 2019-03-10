|
|
Age 69, of Somerset, WI Died February 21, 2019 David will be greatly missed by his loving wife Susan and children; Melisa (Brian) Wyer, Jason (Kristi) Wilmes, David Michael (Laura) Wilmes and Adam (Laura Hess) Wilmes. He was the proud grandpa of Hannah, Sophie, Connor, Grady, Addy, Ali and David Jr.; mother, Mary Wilmes; siblings, Maribeth (Mark) Weems, Mark (Lori) Wilmes, Kimberly Wilmes, and Joyce (Randy) Wilmes- Inouye along with aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and many loving friends. A celebration of David's life will be Saturday, March 16, 2019, 1:00P.M. at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Boulevard, Stillwater, MN with a gathering of family and friends beginning at 12P.M. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 10, 2019