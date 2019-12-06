|
Age 100 Passed away peacefully after a short respiratory illness in the presence of loving family and devoted caregivers. Preceded in death by wife, Joan; son, James; siblings, Joseph, Elizabeth, Herbert, James. Survived by children, Anne, Helen SSND, Thomas (Clare), Robert (Patricia), Barbara (Peter) Waksman, Larry (Ann); 10 grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many relatives and friends. Marking the passing of a member of the Greatest Generation who met the challenges of the Great Depression, went on to serve his country in WWII, went to school on the GI Bill where he met his future wife, Joan. They married in June 1949, and together they raised seven children. By profession David was a mechanical engineer. In their later years, he and Joan enjoyed traveling the country, visiting national parks, children and grandchildren, most often by passenger rail. Special thank you to the caring staff of St. Anthony Park Home. Funeral service 11AM, Saturday, Dec. 7, at Roseville Memorial Chapel (2245 North Hamline Avenue, Roseville, (651 631-2727). Visitation one hour prior to service at funeral home. Interment, St. Kathryn's Cemetery, Ogilvie, MN. Memorials preferred to the St. Anthony Park Home or National Alliance for the Mentally Ill.
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 6, 2019