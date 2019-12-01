|
|
Age 48 of Marquette, IA Passed away unexpectedly Monday, November 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, MN. He was born June 21, 1971 in St. Paul, MN the son of David and Joanne (Everts) Evans. David owned and operated the Ole Sawmill Marina in Stillwater, MN, he was also involved in various other businesses in the area. He was proud of his farm "Hunt More – Do Little". He is survived by his fiancé Patty Berdahl and their son Charlie, his son, Stephen (Kesha) Fahey, his parents David (Janice) Evans and JoAnne (Blair Dillman) Evans, his grandfather and best friend Chuck, his sister Jodi Evans, his grandchildren Finnley and Taylor, his nieces and nephews Maddison and Sammy, his aunt and uncle Steve and Sherry Slife and Patty's children, Anthony, Amanda and Justine, and grandchildren, Kylee and Keira. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Rose Everts. A Celebration of David's Life will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Portside, 317 Main St., Stillwater, MN 55082 .www.garrityfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 1, 2019