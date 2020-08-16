Passed away at 75 years old on August 11, 2020 at Ecumen in North Branch. David Kermit Trulson was born December 13, 1934 to Henry and Clara (Splittstoesser) Trulson in North Branch. Survived by his sister Linda Christen and many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Henry and Clara Trulson and sister, Karin Ann Turbeville. Dave's parents moved to St. Paul when he was an infant and he grew up in St. Paul. For the last years of his career he was the Vice President of Buck Blacktop until he retired. Memorial service 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29th at Grandstrand Funeral Home (6580 Main St.) North Branch. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday, August 29th. Interment will follow the service at the St. John's Cemetery in Weber, MN. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com