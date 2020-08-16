1/1
David Kermit TRULSON
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at 75 years old on August 11, 2020 at Ecumen in North Branch. David Kermit Trulson was born December 13, 1934 to Henry and Clara (Splittstoesser) Trulson in North Branch. Survived by his sister Linda Christen and many other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Henry and Clara Trulson and sister, Karin Ann Turbeville. Dave's parents moved to St. Paul when he was an infant and he grew up in St. Paul. For the last years of his career he was the Vice President of Buck Blacktop until he retired. Memorial service 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, August 29th at Grandstrand Funeral Home (6580 Main St.) North Branch. Visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Saturday, August 29th. Interment will follow the service at the St. John's Cemetery in Weber, MN. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
29
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Grandstrand Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
29
Memorial service
01:00 PM
Grandstrand Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Grandstrand Funeral Home
6580 Main Street
North Branch, MN 55056
651-674-4444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved