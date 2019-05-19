|
Age 87 of Mendota Hts. Passed away on Feb. 16, 2019 in Ft. Myers, Florida. He was born Jan. 8, 1932 in St. Paul, Minnesota. He was preceded in death by his son, Douglas, brother Donald and his sister-in-law, Celia. He graduated from Harding High School in 1949. He was hired by 3M in their Laboratory Dept. In 1950 he joined the Air Force Reserve at Wold Chamberlain and was activated shortly thereafter. David got his B.A. degree from the U of Minnesota, majoring in Mechanical Engineering in 1967. During his 38 year career with 3M, he acquired five patents in his name. The largest contribution was the Scotch Tint window film. He retired from 3M in 1993. He is dearly missed by his beloved wife, Donna, of 64 years. He will also be missed by sons Dale, Devin and daughter-in-law, Lyndra, as well as his grandchildren and great grandchildren, relatives and many friends. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 25th at Gethsemane Lutheran Church on McKnight and Stillwater Rd. Gathering will be at 10 a.m. and the Service will be at 11 a.m.
