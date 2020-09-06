Age 75, of Cottage Grove Passed away August 31, 2020 due to a heart attack. David was born in Hastings and graduated from Hastings High School where he wrestled and played football. He briefly attended the University of Wisconsin River Falls and served in the US Army. In 1974, he married Beverly and moved to Cottage Grove. David worked the majority of his life in the trucking industry and at Koch Refinery. His passion was hunting and fishing. David was a sensitive, caring man who was always willing to lend a hand to his family and friends. He will be greatly missed. David is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Neoma (Estes) Hicks; siblings, Florence, William, Clarence, Charles, James, Marvin, Ramona, Judy and two infant sisters. He is survived by his wife, Beverly; daughter, Kimberly (Timothy) Wylie; stepchildren, Kevin (Erica) Flickinger, and Debra (Dennis) Dalke; grand children, Anabelle and Nicole Wylie, Amber Flynn, Jacob Flickinger, and Spencer Dalke; siblings, Barbara, Richard, and Gerald; along with numerous adopted grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Due to COVID-19 a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.











