Age 82 A life-long resident of Mahtomedi died on 11/17/20 from COVID-19. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Janet Nelson Marshall and their four children; Dean (Leslie), Joan (Dave Fazendin), Erick (LyNae), & Grant (Laurie). Grandchildren Jessica (Justin), Tyler (Ashley), Tucker, Hannah, Bailey, Blake, & Carson. Great-grandchildren; Aurora & Marais. Brothers Jud (Joyce), Craig (Mary). Sisters-in-law Carolyn St Germain, Bonnie Nelson, & Ellen Nelson. Brother-in-law Raymond Nelson, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by parents Warren & Wilma (Preeper) Marshall, sister Joan. Sisters-in-law Beverly Hedin Marshall & Sally Holton Marshall. Brother-in-law Herbert Nelson. As a young boy, Dave was influenced by his grandfather Judson Preeper to enjoy hunting, fishing, and gardening as lifelong activities. He enjoyed following all sports and loved the outdoors. Dave was at his best when sharing time with family and friends at their summer cabin. He delighted in providing a great adventure and ensuring an unforgettable experience. Dave became a Master Electrician for Marshall Electric which was started by his father Warren. The company is now being run by his sons and daughter. Dave was a devoted, loving husband and father. His warm and engaging personality helped him grow an adoring family and a vast number of lifelong friends who will all miss him. There will be no service or visitation. Memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund for the Mahtomedi Fire Dept .









