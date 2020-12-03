1/1
David L. MARSHALL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 82 A life-long resident of Mahtomedi died on 11/17/20 from COVID-19. He is survived by his wife of 60 years Janet Nelson Marshall and their four children; Dean (Leslie), Joan (Dave Fazendin), Erick (LyNae), & Grant (Laurie). Grandchildren Jessica (Justin), Tyler (Ashley), Tucker, Hannah, Bailey, Blake, & Carson. Great-grandchildren; Aurora & Marais. Brothers Jud (Joyce), Craig (Mary). Sisters-in-law Carolyn St Germain, Bonnie Nelson, & Ellen Nelson. Brother-in-law Raymond Nelson, many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. Preceded in death by parents Warren & Wilma (Preeper) Marshall, sister Joan. Sisters-in-law Beverly Hedin Marshall & Sally Holton Marshall. Brother-in-law Herbert Nelson. As a young boy, Dave was influenced by his grandfather Judson Preeper to enjoy hunting, fishing, and gardening as lifelong activities. He enjoyed following all sports and loved the outdoors. Dave was at his best when sharing time with family and friends at their summer cabin. He delighted in providing a great adventure and ensuring an unforgettable experience. Dave became a Master Electrician for Marshall Electric which was started by his father Warren. The company is now being run by his sons and daughter. Dave was a devoted, loving husband and father. His warm and engaging personality helped him grow an adoring family and a vast number of lifelong friends who will all miss him. There will be no service or visitation. Memorials may be made to the Retirement Fund for the Mahtomedi Fire Dept .




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Dec. 3 to Dec. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved