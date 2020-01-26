|
|
Age 85 Died on January 22, 2020 Born June 13, 1934 in Toronto, SD, he grew up working on the family farm. He moved to Minneapolis, MN in 1953 and began his 54 year career at the Twin Cities Ford Assembly Plant, becoming the longest ever employee of that plant. He and his wife, Polly, were founding members of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Burnsville. Dave and family were members of the Prior Lake and Bald Eagle Water Ski Clubs. After 35 years of marriage, Dave and Polly welcomed their first grandchild and became very supportive of and involved in their 5 grandchildrens' lives. In his later years, Dave was a member of the Rambling River Model Railroad Club. Survived by daughters Debbie (Keith) Peterson, Cheryl Mathison, Toniann (Bob) Tschida, grandchildren Michael Peterson and Cari Peterson (Nao) Ito, Kory (Amanda), Jake (Cecilia) and Cavin Tschida, Tim (Cassie) Ryan and their children Maci and Dominic, great grandson Atticus David Tschida, siblings Irene (Mathison) Nesheim and Luther Mathison, many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his wife of 60 years, Polly Mathison and brother Sophus Mathison. Visitation will be Friday, January 31st from 4-7PM and Saturday, February 1 at 9:30AM with a Memorial Service on Saturday, February 1 at 10:30AM, all at White Funeral Home in Burnsville, MN 952-894-5080. Memorials in lieu of flowers may be made to Alzheimer's Research Center (alzheimersinfo.org) or Angel Foundation (mnangel.org). www.whitefuneralhomes.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 26, 2020