Home

POWERED BY

Services
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
(651) 437-9419
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel
3075 Vermillion St
Hastings, MN 55033
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David SWANSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David L. SWANSON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David L. SWANSON Obituary
Age 73 of Hastings Passed Away September 20, 2019 David L. Swanson died peacefully in his sleep from complications of diabetes and dementia at the Commons in Eagan, MN, on Friday, September 20th, 2019. He was 73 years old. Just two days shy of his 74th birthday. David is survived by his daughter Joleen (John) Long; grandchildren Brianna, Bridget, and Isabella Long; sister JoAnne (Bill) Bollenbeck; brothers Kevin (Sue) Swanson and John (Kate) Swanson and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Pauline Swanson. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com (651)437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries