Age 73 of Hastings Passed Away September 20, 2019 David L. Swanson died peacefully in his sleep from complications of diabetes and dementia at the Commons in Eagan, MN, on Friday, September 20th, 2019. He was 73 years old. Just two days shy of his 74th birthday. David is survived by his daughter Joleen (John) Long; grandchildren Brianna, Bridget, and Isabella Long; sister JoAnne (Bill) Bollenbeck; brothers Kevin (Sue) Swanson and John (Kate) Swanson and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Pauline Swanson. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings. A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Cemetery. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com (651)437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on Sept. 24, 2019