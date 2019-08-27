|
Originally of Forest Lake was taken far too soon the evening of Wednesday July 24, 2019 in an automobile accident in North Branch. He was born on December 25, 1962 in Hastings, MN. to Lavern & Darlene Winberg, preceded in death by his father Lavern. David is survived by: his children Chandler, Paige, & Gavin; his mother Darlene Winberg-Matlack; sister Cindy Winberg Sisson; brother Dan Winberg (Annie); nieces, nephews, as well as many extended family members & friends. David's smile and crazy sense of humor will be forever missed.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 27, 2019