Age 86 Passed away peacefully at home in North Oaks on January 11, 2020, to be with the Lord. Preceded in death by wife, Joanne Lund; brother, Doug Lund; and parents, Wilfred and Hazel Lund. Survived by brother, Donn Lund (Virtue); children, David (Elizabeth), Dana (Randy), Christopher (Sara); grandchildren, Elsa, Alex, Thea, Ben, Dani, Jacob and Jenna. He will be missed by family and friends to whom he was deeply devoted. Special thanks to the wonderful staff at Waverly Gardens and Health Partners Hospice for their loving care. Memorial Service to be held at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 2499 N. Helen Street, North St. Paul, Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 11 am; gathering one hour prior to service. Memorial gifts to donor's choice. 651-407-8300
Published in Pioneer Press on Jan. 19, 2020