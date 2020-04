Born March 9, 1932 and passed away at home on April 11, 2020, after a brief illness. He was surrounded by his wife, Patricia of 58 years, and his family. He was a man strong in his faith and anticipated the joy of meeting his savior. A Catholic Mass will be held at St. Bernard, with interment at Fort Snelling. Full details to follow at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store