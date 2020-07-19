Born March 9, 1932 and passed away at home on April 11, 2020, with loved ones by his side. Devoted husband to Patricia of 58 years. Life-long St. Paul resident, Army Koren War Veteran, and educator. Member of St. Jerome's Choir and the Neocatechumenate at St. Bernards. Preceded in death by brother Lawerence, grandson Michael, and son-in-law Michael. Father to Brian (Donna), Aine (Greg), Renee (Michael), Patrick, Michelle, Susan (Jonathan), Nicole. Survived by 18 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 4 brothers; many nieces and nephews. Funeral service Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11AM, visitation one hour prior at St. Bernards Church, 187 W. Geranium, St. Paul. Interment with Honors to follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.









