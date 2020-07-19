1/1
David Lee ST GEORGE
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Born March 9, 1932 and passed away at home on April 11, 2020, with loved ones by his side. Devoted husband to Patricia of 58 years. Life-long St. Paul resident, Army Koren War Veteran, and educator. Member of St. Jerome's Choir and the Neocatechumenate at St. Bernards. Preceded in death by brother Lawerence, grandson Michael, and son-in-law Michael. Father to Brian (Donna), Aine (Greg), Renee (Michael), Patrick, Michelle, Susan (Jonathan), Nicole. Survived by 18 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; 4 brothers; many nieces and nephews. Funeral service Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 11AM, visitation one hour prior at St. Bernards Church, 187 W. Geranium, St. Paul. Interment with Honors to follow at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jul. 19, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved