Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Roseville Chapel
2130 N. Dale St.
Roseville, MN 55113
(651) 487-2550

David Leo "Hugger" MONN

David Leo "Hugger" MONN Obituary
Age 67, of St. Paul Passed Peacefully March 12, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Leo. Survived by children, Dennis, Paul (Celena), Pamela (Greg) Fletcher; grandchildren, Sydney, Aaron, Martin, Samantha, David; mother, Yvonne; sisters, Carol (Gary) Dornfeld, Nancy (Mark) Rogers, Paula Durand; and loved by many other family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5-8 PM Thursday, March 19 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Road B. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020
