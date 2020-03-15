|
Age 67, of St. Paul Passed Peacefully March 12, 2020 Preceded in death by father, Leo. Survived by children, Dennis, Paul (Celena), Pamela (Greg) Fletcher; grandchildren, Sydney, Aaron, Martin, Samantha, David; mother, Yvonne; sisters, Carol (Gary) Dornfeld, Nancy (Mark) Rogers, Paula Durand; and loved by many other family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held from 5-8 PM Thursday, March 19 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-ROSEVILLE, 2130 N. Dale St. @ County Road B. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 15, 2020