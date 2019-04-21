Home

Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
David "Smiley" LETOURNEAU

David "Smiley" LETOURNEAU Obituary
Age 67 of Willernie, MN Community Friend to all. Passed away April 17, 2019. Preceded in death by parents Shirley & Francis. Survived by siblings Char (Jim) Bonse, Dar (Norm Friedman) Johnson, Jerry, Dick, Janet (Chuck) Anderson, Netty, Dean, Kris (Mike) Remore, Carol (Mark) Smelik, & John; & many nieces & nephews. Celebration of Life Friday (4/26) 2:00 PM at ST. ANDREW'S LUTHERAN CHURCH GREAT HALL, 900 Stillwater Rd., Mahtomedi, with Visitation one hour prior. Fellowship Gathering to follow from 3:00PM-4:30PM. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 21, 2019
