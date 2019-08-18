Home

Services
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Parish Community Center
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
ST. GENEVIEVE PARISH COMMUNITY CENTER,
6995 Centerville Rd.,
Centerville, MN
View Map
Loving Son, Brother Uncle and Friend Age 23 of Lino Lakes, died unexpectedly on August 12, 2019. Preceded in death by grandmother, Mary Ann Thill; grandfather, Robert Edell. Survived by parents, Jerome and Deborah; sister, Alisha (Nick) Birchem & niece or nephew on the way; brothers, Nicholas and Matthew; grandmother, Joanne Edell; grandfather, Louis Thill; special friend, Josie Potrament; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Thursday, August 22 at ST. GENEVIEVE PARISH COMMUNITY CENTER, 6995 Centerville Rd., Centerville. Interment St. Genevieve's Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 PM Wednesday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr (Cty Rd 23) and from 10-11 AM Thursday at the Parish Community Center. David was a 2014 Centennial High School graduate and was currently attending St. Cloud State University. His infectious smile and spirit touched everyone he met. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019
