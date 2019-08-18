|
|
Loving Son, Brother Uncle and Friend Age 23 of Lino Lakes, died unexpectedly on August 12, 2019. Preceded in death by grandmother, Mary Ann Thill; grandfather, Robert Edell. Survived by parents, Jerome and Deborah; sister, Alisha (Nick) Birchem & niece or nephew on the way; brothers, Nicholas and Matthew; grandmother, Joanne Edell; grandfather, Louis Thill; special friend, Josie Potrament; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Thursday, August 22 at ST. GENEVIEVE PARISH COMMUNITY CENTER, 6995 Centerville Rd., Centerville. Interment St. Genevieve's Cemetery. Visitation 4-8 PM Wednesday at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Dr (Cty Rd 23) and from 10-11 AM Thursday at the Parish Community Center. David was a 2014 Centennial High School graduate and was currently attending St. Cloud State University. His infectious smile and spirit touched everyone he met. In lieu of flowers memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 18, 2019