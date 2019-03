January 25, 1965 to February 27, 2019 (54 years) David was a long-time resident of St. Paul and well known in Merriam Park and Highland Park. He is a graduate of St. Mark's School and St. Thomas Academy. At the Academy, he was a member of the Crack Drill Squad. David was a team leader and helped the team excel in practice and performances. David is the son of Caroline J. Frenette and Donald H. Frenette; brother of Lisa Ann Frenette; and uncle of Josie and Kate Scheunemann. Memorial Service 11:00AM Monday, March 4 at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul. David was diagnosed with clinical depression which complicates how a person is able to function is their daily lives. David lived for his dog Chester who helped David through many rough times. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests you donate to the Furry Friends Rescue at https://furry friendsnetwork.com/donate/make-a-donation/ or to your favorite animal shelter. We love David with all our hearts and know he is at peace in heaven with his dog, Chester. Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary