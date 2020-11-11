Age 95 of Edina Formerly of Minneapolis Died at home November 6. 2020, from complications of dementia. Predeceased by parents, August and Exilda; siblings, Clara, Alfred, Ida, Maybelle, Bertha, Dorothy, and Yvonne; son, Peter Schmit. Survived by wife of 61 years, Mary Kranz Schmit; sons, Stephen (Sue) and John (fiancée Jodie); special niece and nephew, Nancy (Mike) Everson and Dave (Vicki) Foster; grandchildren, Mike (Libby), Sean, Patrick and Connor; sister, Darlene Hapka; sister-in-law, Gretchen Irvine (Rusty): dearly loved great grandchildren and many nieces & nephews. Born May 17, 1925, in Pearl Lake, Minn., raised on a farm near Rockville and graduated from St. Cloud Tech HS. A WW11 veteran, David received his B.S. from U of MN College of Education, did graduate study at John Herron Art Institute, Indianapolis, and earned his M.Ed. from U of MN. After teaching in Kansas and Minneapolis, David taught 35 years at Edina East HS and Southview Jr. High. He taught art and also speech, drama and social studies. Popular with students, he directed 37 school variety shows, proclaimed for their professionalism. A talented designer, artist and sculptor, he was particularly interested in the research, interpretation and hand painting of authentic family and municipal Coats of Arms. One of few artists focusing on Heraldry, he was a member of the International Society for Heraldry and Family Trees and the MN Genealogical Soc. He researched and painted numerous Arms for many families, along with providing their interpretation & history and was listed in Who's Who in Genealogy & Heraldry. A member of the Edina Historical Society, he designed the society seal and scroll. His booth at several early Renaissance Fairs, featuring medieval heraldic items & his paintings, earned 2nd place honors. A gifted vocalist, he sang for 25 years with the Mpls. South Side Singers, a senior chorus performing at numerous sites including the Lake Harriet bandshell. David's boyhood fascination with classic cars led to his acquiring both a 1937 Packard sedan and convertible in the early 1970s when they were available at bargain prices. Gradually he restored them and generously shared them with family and friends for special events. He was an organizer and a president of the MN Packard Club. He also collected and restored classic bicycles. His ardent concern for the protection of God's created life and the environment, led to his involvement with Minnesota Citizens Concerned for Life (MCCL), the MN chapter of EarthSave (retiring as President Emeritus), Annunciation Peace and Justice Cmte. and other related organizations. He was a trailblazer in many environmental protection practices. Best described as a visionary, idealist, highly sensitive, creative, compassionate, devoted to his Catholic faith, intently focused on causes he championed, musical, humorous and gregarious, with an ever-ready smile! His wide range of talents, activities and enthusiasm greatly influenced his children, grandchildren and many others. Special thanks to the Lifesprk nurses and aides from the Vernon Terrace of Edina Memory Care unit who so competently and lovingly assisted Mary with David's care. Due to COVID, an immediate family only funeral will be Thursday, November 12 at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Grace Church, live streamed at www.olgparish.org/mass
/david-schmit. Interment at Lakewood Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to MCCL, environmental protection groups or donor's preferred charity.