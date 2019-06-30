|
|
Age 80, of Hugo Died peacefully June 25, 2019 Survived by children, Triny (Robert) Dawson, Randy Strusinski, Tracy Strusinski-Matuska, Matt (Stephanie) Hanlon, Warren (Laurel) Hanlon, Scott Hanlon, David Preston & John (Heather) Preston; 13 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings, John (Barbara) Strusinski, Rob Strusinski & Steve (Dianna) Strusinski; & by many other relatives and friends. Memorial services Saturday (7/13) at Starkson Family Life Celebration Chapel, 3075 Vermillion St., Hastings, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. & memorial service at 11 a.m. Immediately following the service, a light luncheon reception will also be held. www.hastingsmnfuneral.com 651-437-9419
Published in Pioneer Press on June 30, 2019