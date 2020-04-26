David Meyer MOONEY
Age 72 Former long-time resident of Roseville, died peacefully on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Wearer of many hats throughout his life, Dave will be remembered fondly by many with a smile on his face, a joke on his lips, and a cup of coffee in his hand. Preceded in death by his parents, George M. and Hilde Mooney; and brother, George W. Survived by his significant other, Pam Carpenter; two daughters, Jessica (Jesse) Scanlan and Monica (Dan) Ropal; grandchildren, Michael, Kathryn, Wyatt, Nick, and Alice; life-long friend Tom (Barb) Ray; and other loving family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending memorials to Pillars Hospice Residence, The Audubon Society or a charity of your choice. No public service.

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
