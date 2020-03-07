|
Passed away at age 84 on Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Mike will be remembered for his love of and devotion to his family, friends, Church, alma maters and the Minnesota State Fair. Born on June 15, 1935 and raised in St. Paul, he was proud to be Irish, gifted with the pen, quick-witted and deeply committed to entertaining and educating state fairgoers. Mike was a lifelong supporter of education and active alumnus. He attended Cretin High School (1953). Past member of the Derham Hall High School Board of Trustees from 1983-86 and president in 1986. Cretin-Derham Hall board member 1986-92 and Vice President 1988-90 & 1990-91. Received Cretin-Derham Hall's Eugene and Mary Frey Community Award, 2005. He attended College of St. Thomas (1958). Past Vice President of the Alumni Board. Awarded the 2014 Monsignor James Lavin Award for Outstanding Contribution to Alumni, and recipient of the Societas Arcus Award for his contribution to the university community in 2006. Prior to graduating from St. Thomas, he served in the National Guard 1957-58. In 1953, as a high school student, Mike began working at the Minnesota State Fair and became general manager in 1977. After 43 years of loyal service, he retired in 1997. Inducted into the Minnesota State Fair Hall of Fame and received the 50 Year Award. Past president of the Midwest Fairs Association and of the International Association of Fairs and Expositions and inducted into the Hall of Fame. A dedicated community servant, Mike received many other awards and recognitions: Recognition for Meritorious Service from 4H; Minute Man of the Year; North Suburban Gavel Association Outstanding Leadership Award; Future Farmers of America Outstanding Service Award. Past president of the Suburban Area Chamber of Commerce. Served as secretary-treasurer of the International Motor Contest Association. Recently a board member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Carondelet St. Mary's Health Clinic. Survived by wife of 59 years, Pat (Boudewyns) Heffron; daughters Kelly Heffron, Shannon Shetka and Molly (Jeff) Madsen; son Adam (Colleen) Heffron; and grandchildren Louis, Cecelia, Jack (fiancée Kiersten), Margaret and Allison; sister Patricia (David) Peterson; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Agnes and David Heffron. Visitation Sunday, March 8, 2020, 4-7PM at Willwerscheid Funeral Home 1167 Grand Ave, St. Paul. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, March 9, 10:30AM at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church, 1938 Stanford Ave, St. Paul. Memorials preferred: Cretin-Derham Hall https://www.cretin derhamhall.org/alumni-advancement /support-cdh/donate/ and University of St. Thomas Class of 1957 https://give. stthomas.edu/give/memorials/index.html.
Published in Pioneer Press on Mar. 7, 2020