Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sandberg Funeral Home
2593 7th Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55109-3011
(651) 777-2600
Resources
More Obituaries for David SCANTLIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Michael SCANTLIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Michael SCANTLIN Obituary
Age 44 of North St. Paul Passed away June 3, 2019 David Michael Scantlin had a lot of obstacles in his life: myotonic muscular dystrophy, mental handicaps, and hemophilia. In the end, this meant his life was shorter and more complicated than most. But his loved ones won't remember him for what he couldn't do. They'll remember him for his hearty laugh, his phone calls all over town to people he'd met throughout his life, and his daily visits to the mall to say "hi" to all the workers and to play arcade games to win toys for his nieces and nephews. David was kind to everyone he met, deeply loved his family and friends, and will be missed by all who knew him. He died peacefully at home on June 3rd, at age 44, due to heart complications resulting from his myotonic dystrophy. He is survived by his father Mike Scantlin; brother Craig Scantlin; sister Sarahbeth Spasojevich; brother-in-law Steve; nephews Jack and Andrew; and niece Simone. He is preceded in death by his mother Lynn (Legleiter) Scantlin. He also had a wide network of friends and beloved extended family. Memorials in his name can be made to Virginia Hemophilia Foundation, ATTN: David Scantlin Memorials, 410 N. Ridge Rd., Suite 215, Richmond, VA 23229. Or online at https://vahemophilia.org/get- involved/donate-now/ (note David's name in the comments). An open house "celebration of his life" will be held at the family home in August. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sandberg Funeral Home
Download Now