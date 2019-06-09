|
|
Age 44 of North St. Paul Passed away June 3, 2019 David Michael Scantlin had a lot of obstacles in his life: myotonic muscular dystrophy, mental handicaps, and hemophilia. In the end, this meant his life was shorter and more complicated than most. But his loved ones won't remember him for what he couldn't do. They'll remember him for his hearty laugh, his phone calls all over town to people he'd met throughout his life, and his daily visits to the mall to say "hi" to all the workers and to play arcade games to win toys for his nieces and nephews. David was kind to everyone he met, deeply loved his family and friends, and will be missed by all who knew him. He died peacefully at home on June 3rd, at age 44, due to heart complications resulting from his myotonic dystrophy. He is survived by his father Mike Scantlin; brother Craig Scantlin; sister Sarahbeth Spasojevich; brother-in-law Steve; nephews Jack and Andrew; and niece Simone. He is preceded in death by his mother Lynn (Legleiter) Scantlin. He also had a wide network of friends and beloved extended family. Memorials in his name can be made to Virginia Hemophilia Foundation, ATTN: David Scantlin Memorials, 410 N. Ridge Rd., Suite 215, Richmond, VA 23229. Or online at https://vahemophilia.org/get- involved/donate-now/ (note David's name in the comments). An open house "celebration of his life" will be held at the family home in August. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 9, 2019