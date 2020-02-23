|
Age 70, of Saint Paul Passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2020 while skiing at Lutsen Mountain Ski Resort, doing what he loved the most. Dave is preceded in death by his parents, John and Connie Skog. Survived by wife, Teresa; daughter, Stacy Sergot; sisters, Gayle (Kent) Huber, Joan (Ron) Morss, Lisa Rock, Heidi (Ryan) Tibbetts and many nieces, nephews and friends. Dave graduated from St. Louis Park High School in 1968. He was recruited and drafted out of high school by the Minnesota Twins Baseball Club. He was a two-time Golden Glove boxing champion. In 1981, he graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in Journalism. He served as an active member of the 1990 Saint Paul Winter Carnival Royal Guard. Dave will forever be remembered for his tremendous kindness, love of sports, storytelling as a bartender at Valley Lounge, contagious laugh and the many memories made with friends and family. He touched many lives with his goodness and passion for life and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. A visitation will be held at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, MN 55105, 4:00-8:00 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, 1079 Summit Ave., St. Paul, MN 55105 at 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020