Pioneer Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Willwerscheid Funeral Home
1167 Grand Ave
St. Paul, MN 55105
(651) 228-1006

David Michael SKOG

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Michael SKOG Obituary
Age 70, of Saint Paul Passed away unexpectedly on February 19, 2020 while skiing at Lutsen Mountain Ski Resort, doing what he loved the most. Dave is preceded in death by his parents, John and Connie Skog. Survived by wife, Teresa; daughter, Stacy Sergot; sisters, Gayle (Kent) Huber, Joan (Ron) Morss, Lisa Rock, Heidi (Ryan) Tibbetts and many nieces, nephews and friends. Dave graduated from St. Louis Park High School in 1968. He was recruited and drafted out of high school by the Minnesota Twins Baseball Club. He was a two-time Golden Glove boxing champion. In 1981, he graduated from the University of St. Thomas with a degree in Journalism. He served as an active member of the 1990 Saint Paul Winter Carnival Royal Guard. Dave will forever be remembered for his tremendous kindness, love of sports, storytelling as a bartender at Valley Lounge, contagious laugh and the many memories made with friends and family. He touched many lives with his goodness and passion for life and will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. A visitation will be held at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, MN 55105, 4:00-8:00 pm on Monday, February 24, 2020. A Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Thomas More Catholic Church, 1079 Summit Ave., St. Paul, MN 55105 at 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 25, 2020.
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Willwerscheid Funeral Home
Download Now