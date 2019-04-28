|
|
Age 79, of Scandia, Minnesota Died, Sunday, April 21, 2019 while surrounded by his family. David was a career Firefighter and Paramedic with the City of Saint Paul, retiring after 30 years of service. He was also a certified Scuba Diver and Diving instructor and owner of Minnesota Diving Supply. He organized the first Underwater Recovery Unit for the St. Paul Fire Department. He later opened "The Deli" on St. Paul's East Side; which he operated until 2000, when he fully retired. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Neumann and Minnie (Lehmann) Johnson; son, Timothy Paul Neumann; siblings, Al (Dorothy) Neumann, Shirley Zwinger, Carol Patrin. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Judith Neumann; children, Mark Neumann, Kerry Larson, Kelly (Darren Jwanouskos) Donohue, James Neumann; 8 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, family and friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Roselawn Cemetery Chapel, 803 West Larpenteur Avenue, Roseville, Minnesota. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Monday at Mattson Funeral Home, 343 North Shore Drive, Forest Lake and one hour prior to the service at the chapel. Interment at Roselawn Cemetery. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 28, 2019