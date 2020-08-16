Born May 27, 1939, Hancock, MI; died in his sleep August 11, 2020, in Roseville, MN. Preceded in death by parents Paul and Hilja Karvonen and brother Tom Karvonen. Survived by wife Joanne, sons John (Tanya) and Andy (Sonya), grandsons Luke and Max Karvonen, sister Kathryn (Craig) Frye and brother Dan Karvonen. A long-time resident of St. Anthony Park in St. Paul, he worked as a computer programmer/analyst for Control Data and other companies. Fondly remembered for his quiet smile, his love of travel and music, and his devotion to all things Finnish. Celebration of his life will be held later. Memorials preferred to the organ fund of St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church in St. Paul. www.Washburn-McReavy.com
