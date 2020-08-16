1/1
David P. KARVONEN
1939 - 2020
Born May 27, 1939, Hancock, MI; died in his sleep August 11, 2020, in Roseville, MN. Preceded in death by parents Paul and Hilja Karvonen and brother Tom Karvonen. Survived by wife Joanne, sons John (Tanya) and Andy (Sonya), grandsons Luke and Max Karvonen, sister Kathryn (Craig) Frye and brother Dan Karvonen. A long-time resident of St. Anthony Park in St. Paul, he worked as a computer programmer/analyst for Control Data and other companies. Fondly remembered for his quiet smile, his love of travel and music, and his devotion to all things Finnish. Celebration of his life will be held later. Memorials preferred to the organ fund of St. Anthony Park Lutheran Church in St. Paul. www.Washburn-McReavy.com Davies Chapel 612-277-2203




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Washburn McReavy Funeral Chapels
2301 Dupont Avenue S
Minneapolis, MN 55405
(612) 377-2203
Memories & Condolences
August 16, 2020
Dear Joanne and family of David Karvonen: I was saddened to read about David's passing; may God grant you strength now and in the future. Special blessings for Joanne, whom I worked with at Augsburg University for some years. She was always
an inspiration to me. Boyd Koehler, Professor Emeritus, Augsburg University
Boyd Koehler
Friend
