Age 54 of St. Paul Passed away on November 2, 2020 Survived by children, Monica and Eric; parents, Shirley and Jerold; sister, Cindy (Marvin) Muller; brothers, Wayne (Carol), Allen (Kateri) and Daniel (Amy); and many other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by brother, Terry. David is a lifelong resident of St. Paul and worked in maintenance at Pearson Candy Co. Graveside service will be held on Nov. 6 at 2:30PM at Roselawn Cemetery, 803 Larpenteur Ave W, Roseville, MN. Memorials preferred to family.