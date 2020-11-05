1/1
David P. KIEL
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 54 of St. Paul Passed away on November 2, 2020 Survived by children, Monica and Eric; parents, Shirley and Jerold; sister, Cindy (Marvin) Muller; brothers, Wayne (Carol), Allen (Kateri) and Daniel (Amy); and many other loving family and friends. Preceded in death by brother, Terry. David is a lifelong resident of St. Paul and worked in maintenance at Pearson Candy Co. Graveside service will be held on Nov. 6 at 2:30PM at Roselawn Cemetery, 803 Larpenteur Ave W, Roseville, MN. Memorials preferred to family.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press from Nov. 5 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
02:30 PM
Roselawn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved