Born July 6, 1937 Of Lindstrom, MN Died peacefully in bed on October 25, 2019. He grew up in Stillwater, MN. Graduated from Stillwater High School and the University of Minnesota. He dedicated his life to his career at Hazelden Foundation and his love for nature and helping others. Preceded in death by parents, Paul & Myra Johnson, John Lomen and sister, Bonnie Johnson. Survived by sisters, Virginia Lomen and Susan (Gary) Mosiman of Stillwater; many nieces, nephews and close friends. A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, November 4, 2019 from 5:00pm to 8:00pm at BRADSHAW CELEBRATION OF LIFE CENTER, 2800 Curve Crest Blvd., Stillwater. 651-439-5511
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 30, 2019