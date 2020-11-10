1/
David Paul RAYMOND

Age 66, of New Richmond, WI Accidentally passed away Nov. 1, 2020 in AZ. Dave was a mechanic for over 40 years working at Sunnyside Marina and on the St. Croix River. Public visitation Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 from 1-5 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S Knowles Ave.) in New Richmond. All guests are asked to wear a mask and practice physical distancing. An immediate family funeral will follow the visitation beginning at 6 pm and concluding with military honors. Bakken-Young New Richmond 715-243-5252




Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Bakken Young Funeral Home
NOV
14
Funeral
06:00 PM
Bakken Young Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Bakken Young Funeral Home
728 S Knowles Ave
New Richmond, WI 54017
(715) 243-5252
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

