Age 66, of New Richmond, WI Accidentally passed away Nov. 1, 2020 in AZ. Dave was a mechanic for over 40 years working at Sunnyside Marina and on the St. Croix River. Public visitation Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 from 1-5 pm at Bakken-Young Funeral & Cremation Services (728 S Knowles Ave.) in New Richmond. All guests are asked to wear a mask and practice physical distancing. An immediate family funeral will follow the visitation beginning at 6 pm and concluding with military honors. Bakken-Young New Richmond 715-243-5252









