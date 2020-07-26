Age 85, of Shoreview, MN and Sun City West, AZ Passed away surrounded by family on July 22, 2020. Preceded in death by his wife, Joanne. He is survived by his wife, Vicki; children Chris Edstrom, Lisa Edstrom, Stacey (Tom) Ryan and Pauline (Steven) Lacher; Vicki's children Rick Ludwig, John (Angie) Ludwig and Erika Ludwig; grandchildren Clayton & Emily Edstrom, Lauren, Riley & Jake Uhl, Anna & Megan Ryan, Jordan (Rob) Pasqualini and Sydney Lacher, Hannah, Abby and Elise Ludwig; great granddaughter Elliana, and sister Nancy (John) Nelson. After working 30 years at Northwestern National Life, Dave enjoyed a long retirement. He looked forward to annual fly-in fishing trips to Canada, family visits in Arizona and making waffles for the grandkids. His sense of humor and fun was legendary. Family and friends will remember him with a smile because, as Dave always said, "Cheer up, nobody likes a gloomy Gus!" Celebration of Life will be held 2-4PM on Saturday, August 29, outdoors at Oak Shore Park pavilion, 12878 Exhall Ave N, Hugo, MN. Memorials preferred to the American Cancer Society
or the National MS Society.