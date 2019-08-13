|
Age 74, of Minneapolis Survived by daughter, Aimee (Darrell) Berg; grand children Grace, Blake; siblings, Diane (Gary) Lewis, Merlyn (Jackie) Ast, Robert (Doris) Ast; many nieces and newphews. Preceded in death by siblings Dona and her husband Jerry; Shirley Downing; nephew Donald Ast. Memorial service 11:00 AM Thursday, Aug 15 at Morris Nilsen Chapel, 6527 Portland Ave. Interment Ft. Snelling. Visitation one hour before the service. Morris Nilsen Chapel 612 869-3226 www.morrisnilsen.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 13, 2019