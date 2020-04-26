Age 83 Lifelong Resident of Bayport Passed away April 19, 2020 from complications of Covid 19. A private family Graveside Service will be held at Hazelwood Cemetery, Bayport. A service to celebrate his life will be announced when we are able to safely gather again. Memorials may be directed to the Music Ministry of Trinity Lutheran Church, Stillwater. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.