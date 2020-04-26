David R. GOULETTE
Age 83 Lifelong Resident of Bayport Passed away April 19, 2020 from complications of Covid 19. A private family Graveside Service will be held at Hazelwood Cemetery, Bayport. A service to celebrate his life will be announced when we are able to safely gather again. Memorials may be directed to the Music Ministry of Trinity Lutheran Church, Stillwater. 651-777-2600 sandbergfuneralhome.com

Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 26, 2020.
Dave was organist when my husband, Pastor Leonard Nadeau, was at Trinity from 1989 to 2001. I will always remember Dave as an excellent musician, calm and ready with a smile. He also played at Boutwell's when Pastor Len was a patient there. It was good to see Dave's familiar face and hear him play at that less than happy time.
Janice Nadeau
Friend
I loved playing music with Dave at Trinity. I will miss him so very much.
Solvay Peterson
Dave was a Stillwater High School classmate ... and a good friend! So sad to hear of his passing.
Ilene Baillargeon
Friend
