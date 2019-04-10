|
Age 58 of Wyoming, MN CANCER SUCKS!! On April 5th, 2019 Dave left cancer behind and has gone cruising again with his parents, Roger and Mary (Wayman) Tessling. Dave was born on March 6, 1961 in St. Paul, MN, the big brother to Packer fan Tammy Troje. Dave married the love of his life Mary Mueller on June 16, 1984. To this union were born awesome daughters Amanda and Stephanie. Adding to the fun dynasty are grandsons Jameson and Clyde. He will be greatly missed by the outlaws, aunts and uncles, co-workers, decades of friends, new friend Norbert and best buds Toohey, Ken Jr, Ken Sr, and Mr. Bill. Dave's wish is that you turn up the music, put another log on the fire, crack open a brewski, continue to solve world problems from the garage, grill in the moonlight and name your pets after your favorite beverage. Mary and girls would like to extend their heartfelt thanks for all the love and support and greatly appreciate everyone who were able to attend Dave's last garage party. Visitation at 2pm, service at 3pm with time to share stories afterwards on April 13th at Lord of the Lakes Luth Church, 25402 Itasca Ave, Forest Lake, MN 55025. Private interment planned for a later date.
Published in Pioneer Press on Apr. 10, 2019