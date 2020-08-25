Age 59, of Talmoon, MN Went to be with Jesus after a strong fight against bone cancer at his home surrounded by his family on August 20, 2020. Although he was born in St. Paul, MN he moved to Talmoon with his family at the age of 15. He attended Deer River High School where he graduated in 1980 then enlisted in the U.S. Air Force for four years. He was an areo-space ground equipment engineer serving in Alamogordo, New Mexico and went on classified missions in Germany and Eygpt, which he thoroughly enjoyed his tours and was proud to serve our country. He then returned to the area and joined his brother in partnership at Hayslips Corner, where he worked for 36 years. David married the love of his life, Ronette Hjelden on September 3, 1993 at Our Lady of the Snows. She brought into the marriage a daughter, Cassidy Miller that became his and together they have a daughter, Stephanie Shearen. Besides bartending, Dave did many handyman jobs in the area, plus he drove school bus for Deer River school district. He like to say, Jack of all traits, Master at none. He enjoyed many passtimes, motorcycle rides, woodworking, fishing, guns, hunting and just putzing in his shop creating whatever came to mind. David devoted his life to God and his family. He was a man of strong faith, honest, trusting, hard-working, always quick with a joke and a willingness to help others and a great friend to many! He lived life to the fullest and had a saying- "Everyday is a Good day" and "All The Way Up". David is survived by his wife Ronette, daughters Stephanie and Cassidy (Alan Habedank) and (unborn grandson due in November and namesake) Randall Wayne Douglas Habedank. His parents Edward and June Shearen. Brothers, Richard (Theresa) Edward (Michelle). Sisters, Ann (Robin Shears), Gina (John Huju), Kathleen (Cary Safe). Father and Mother In-law, Ron and June Hjelden. Sister in-laws, Roxann Hjelden, Renita Dean and Rachelle Bailey. Along with many nieces and nephews on both sides of his family and friends to numerous to count! Visitation: Wednesday, August 26, 2020 4-8pm Carroll Funeral Home, Deer River, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church. Service: Thursday, August 27, 2020 11am Our Lady Of The Snow Catholic Church, Bigfork, MN. Burial: Evergreen Knoll Cemetery Marcell Township, Talmoon, MN. Celebration of Life to be held at his home following burial. Arrangements by Carroll Funeral Home of Deer River, MN.









