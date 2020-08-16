Age 73, of Woodbury, MN Loving Husband, Father, Grandpa and Brother, passed away from Alzheimer's Disease August 9, 2020. 13 year US Navy Veteran. Career with Xcel Energy in Nuclear Power Management. Key hobbies included motocross, autoracing, golfing, biking and a heavy interest in Harley Davidson motorcycles and corvettes. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Frances Reynolds; step-children, Gina (Fisher) Webster, Jeffrey Fisher; and grandson, Matthew Fisher. David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna; son, David (Debra) Reynolds Jr.; grandchildren, Jessica (William) Sherlin, Jade Canery, Nathan (Dawnie) Fisher, Ethan Reynolds, Tyler Reynolds; great-grandchild, Maddie Fisher; brother, Mark (Janie) Reynolds and nephew, Shane Reynolds. Due to the pandemic, a Memorial will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association
