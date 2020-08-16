1/1
David Ray REYNOLDS Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 73, of Woodbury, MN Loving Husband, Father, Grandpa and Brother, passed away from Alzheimer's Disease August 9, 2020. 13 year US Navy Veteran. Career with Xcel Energy in Nuclear Power Management. Key hobbies included motocross, autoracing, golfing, biking and a heavy interest in Harley Davidson motorcycles and corvettes. He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Frances Reynolds; step-children, Gina (Fisher) Webster, Jeffrey Fisher; and grandson, Matthew Fisher. David is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna; son, David (Debra) Reynolds Jr.; grandchildren, Jessica (William) Sherlin, Jade Canery, Nathan (Dawnie) Fisher, Ethan Reynolds, Tyler Reynolds; great-grandchild, Maddie Fisher; brother, Mark (Janie) Reynolds and nephew, Shane Reynolds. Due to the pandemic, a Memorial will be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the Alzheimer's Association. WULFF 651 738-9615 WulffWoodburyFuneral.com





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved