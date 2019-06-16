|
Age 82 - Of Woodbury Born June 3, 1937, and went to meet our Lord on June 4, 2019. "The comfort of having a Father (Gr.) was taken away, but not that of having had one." - Seneca Preceded in death by wife of 58 years, Fran; son, Danny; parents, Regina and Herman Kraus; brother, Gene, and many other angels that await his arrival. Survived by son, Scott (Lesa); daughters, Kathy (Dale) Wollak, Carol Swanson (Allen), Diane (Mike) Hanson, and Jenny (Nick) Newton; brother, Jerry (Marlene) Kraus; 10 grandchildren, 10 great-grand children, many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held 4-7 PM Monday, June 17 (food provided in the community room during the visitation) followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 7:00 PM all to take place at THE CHURCH OF ST. PETER CLAVER, 375 N. Oxford St., St. Paul. MUELLER-BIES 651-487-2550
