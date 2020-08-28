Beloved husband, son, brother, uncle, and devoted follower of Christ, age 27, passed away unexpectedly on August 25, 2020. Born in Fridley, MN to Kris and Glen Moren; David resided in St. Louis Park with his wonderful wife, Nicole. David is survived by his wife Nicole, parents Kris and Glen, brother Dan (Rachel) and nephew Micah, as well as grandparents Ella Block, Jean Moren and Joe Moren (Linda Gustafson). He is also survived by his parents-in-law John and Lynn Peck and sisters-in-law Emily (Weston) Nelson and Katherine Peck. The long list of those who will continue to miss him includes many aunts, uncles, cousins and countless dear friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Arlyn Block. A visitation is scheduled for Sunday, August 30 from 1-5pm at HHBP Funeral Home located at 515 Highway 96 W., Shoreview MN 55126. We lovingly invite all who knew him to join us. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the memorial service will be private, but it will be live-streamed on Monday, August 31, for those who are unable to attend.