Age 75, of St. Paul Passed away unexpectedly on December 22, 2019. David grew up in West St. Paul, graduated from Cretin High School, UW-River Falls, and the University of Wyoming. He worked over 30 years in the St. Paul Schools as a teacher and guidance counselor. He also spent his time coaching, officiating, and watching his children and grand children's activities. Survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane; his children, Jeff (Julie), Steve (Brianna), Tim, Chris (Dan) Van Bergen; 10 grand children; and his brother, Richard. Visitation 11am–1pm Friday, January 3 at O'HALLORAN & MURPHY, 575 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul, followed by burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Special Olympics of Minnesota. 651-698-0796
Published in Pioneer Press on Dec. 29, 2019