Age 47, of Lino Lakes, MN, passed away unexpectedly on June 4, 2019. David was born on December 20, 1971, in Saint Paul, Minnesota. He graduated from Spring Lake Park High School in 1990. David was always doing something, whether it was working on a vehicle or helping a neighbor in need, and his passion for drag racing was unexplainable. He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Crapps; and good friend, Kevin Hanson. He is survived by his wife, Denise; son, Tyler; daughter, Samantha; mother, Gretchen (Don) Selander; sister, Lori (Ryan) Johnson; brothers, Donnie (Arlene) Felecknre, Dan (Judy) Selander; nieces, nephews, other family members and many friends. Visitation will be 5:00-8:00 p.m., on June 20, 2019 with a Time of Sharing at 6:00 p.m. at American Legion Post #225, 355 W. Broadway Ave., Forest Lake, MN. www.mattsonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on June 16, 2019
