Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 66, of Mahtomedi, MN Died peacefully at home on May 25, 2020, surrounded by loved ones. Dave enlisted in the Navy in 1971 and served 4 years on a nuclear submarine, the USS Bergall. He graduated from Hamline University and retired from Medtronic as a technical writer. Dave enjoyed the outdoors, time at the cabin in Northern MN, sailing on Lake Superior, jazz music, playing the piano, and being with family and friends. His life was cut short by early-onset Alzheimer's disease. He will be dearly missed by all of his family. Preceded in death by his parents Rodney and Joyce Olson. Survived by his wife, Sara Harker-Olson; daughters from his first marriage to Sandra Long, Kim (Mark) of Stacy, MN, Kelly (James) of Oakland, CA; sister Nancy (Dennis) of Red Lodge, MT; four grandchildren and 13 nieces and nephews. A private service for family and friends will be held this summer with interment at Fort Snelling.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Jun. 7, 2020.
