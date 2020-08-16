1/
David T. BISHOP
Age 91, a lawyer and former legislator representing the City of Rochester in the Minnesota House of Representatives, died August 3rd at Charter House in Rochester. A private family service has been held. Bishop is survived by his wife of 66 years, Bea (Habberstad) Bishop, son Thomas Bishop (fiancé Karen Corning) of Danvers, MA, daughters Kathryn Bishop (Philip Bush) of Minneapolis, Marnie Elmer (Scott) of Northfield, Lucy Bishop (Curt Buller) of Rochester, Laura Gallenberger (Michael) of Kewaunee, WI, 15 grandchildren, 12 great-grand children, sister Mary Lou Dopyera of Syracuse, NY and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by two great-grandchildren. Memorials may be directed to The Women's Shelter, Inc. of Rochester. https://www.womens-shelter.org/donate-today




Published in Pioneer Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
