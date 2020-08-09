Age 66 March 16, 1954 — August 4, 2020 David believed life was a journey and understood the power of positive thinking. Even during his 3 year journey with ALS, Lou Gehrig's disease, he tackled each change with a brave spirit and positive strength; inspiring so many through his courage, perseverance, and extraordinary love for life and for those around him. David was known for his ability to form lasting, loyal relationships and would strike up a meaningful conversation with anyone he met. He attended the University of Minnesota and graduated with a BA from the Carlson School of Business. He was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity where he formed lifelong friends and had the honor of being their President. It was there that he met the love of his life, Marilyn, and they shared an extraordinary 43 years of marriage. They were partners in every aspect of their life, including 29 years working together in their business. They built a home in Eagan where they lived and raised their children for 33 years. His neighbors would seek his advice and dubbed him "The Mayor". Family was incredibly important to him. He passed on to his children, Russell and Natalie, his love for boating, sports, and nature. David was actively involved with his children's sporting events offering coaching, advice and being their biggest fan at every event. He traveled with family to Europe to share his love of history. Lutsen, Colorado and Montana for skiing which he mastered at a young age. Florida, Virgin Islands, Hawaii and cruises for his love of the water and boating. David was the Captain of his own boat named Radio Waves and felt a special attachment to the St. Croix River having boated there since he was a teenager with his parents. He and Marilyn joined the St. Croix Yacht Club, widening their circle of friends. He served on their Board of Directors for 6 years and chaired or volunteered at countless events. David worked at Motorola Solutions for 11 years in sales. He became a skilled salesman, networker and negotiator. His business sixth sense and financial acumen led him to be awarded a charter dealership with Motorola Solutions in 1991 and he built ANCOM Communications Inc, ANCOM Technical Center Inc, and (MRR) Midwest Radio Rentals. As Owner, President and CEO he mentored a team, which included his son Russell, to become successful individuals in sales and service. They continue to serve with Dave's visions, the communities of Minnesota and Western Wisconsin with two-way radio communications. David was incredibly proud of his employees and ANCOM was awarded numerous recognitions for their achievements. He inspired many throughout his career with his entrepreneurial drive, humble and generous outlook, and willingness to mentor. David was a loyal friend who impacted so many – when he had that twinkle in his eye, you knew he was about to say something witty. He was a treasure. David will be greatly missed and is survived by his wife Marilyn, son Russell (Nicole), daughter Natalie (Josh), sister Cynthia (Steve). Preceded in death by parents Sara Jane and Robert Dale. A celebration of life will be held at a later date as David always loved a good party. In Dave's honor you could take a walk like he did each day of his life, rain or shine, sleet or snow. There will be a private family interment at Lakewood Cemetery. Memorials preferred to: Hennepin Healthcare Foundation/ALS Fund, 701 Park Avenue, LSB3, Minneapolis, MN 55415 or online selecting ALS research at https://www.hennepin healthcare.org/hennepin-healthcare-foundation/donate-2/donate-to-research/