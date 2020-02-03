|
Born September 17, 1963 Passed January 22, 2020 At age 56. Preceded in death by his parents, Virgil and Virginia; nephew, Paul A.V. Iverson. Survived by his sisters, Virginia (Palmer) Iverson and Claudia McCollum; nephews, Fred P. Iverson and Gene Peters; niece Claudia Peters. David attended North Branch Schools and eventually moved and settled in Owatonna where he was employed at Cybex Company for many years. He moved back to the family homestead near North Branch in 2009. David loved deer hunting as well as fishing. Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6th at the Grandstrand Funeral Home in North Branch. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at the Full Moon Bar and Restaurant (2425 Stark Rd.) Harris, MN 55032. Grandstrand Funeral Home www.grandstrandfh.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Feb. 3, 2020