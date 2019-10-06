Home

Age 81, died Saturday, September 28, 2019 at home as he lived, under the loving care of his wife of 60 years, Sandie. He was born in Appleton, WI, the son of Theodore and Eunice Van Wyk. David treasured his family; he is survived by daughters, Kristie (Ward), Karen (Gail), Katherine; his sons, Daniel and David; beloved grandchildren, Sydney, Rachel, Teddy, Madison, Regan, Clint and Sosi; and brother, James Nass. He is also survived by Robert Mueller, Mike Farley, and Jennifer Van Wyk. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Robert and William. Memorial Services will be held on Saturday, October 12th at Wulff Woodbury Funeral Home 2195 Woodlane Drive, Woodbury, MN 55125. Visitation will take place from 1-2 pm with a service to follow at 2 pm. WULFF 651-738-9615 WullWoodburyFuneralHome.com
Published in Pioneer Press on Oct. 6, 2019
