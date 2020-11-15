1/2
David Virgil SCHAAF
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Went to heaven on Thursday, November 12th after a long and courageous battle with numerous health issues, at the age of 87. Left to cherish his memory are 6 children, Steven (Patti), Vicki (Dave) Dunnigan, Dan (Joanne), Jerry, David (Cindy) and Bill (Valeska); grandchildren, Lisa (Duane) Endres, Jamie (Tom) Lanik, Joe (Jill) Dunnigan, Jeff (Andrea) Dunnigan, Michael (Nicole) Dunnigan, Katie (Mitch) Young, Cheree (Scott) Walker, Andy (Christine) Schaaf, Jesse Malachesen, John (Briana) Malachesen, Dustin (Shelbi) Schaaf, Reba Schaaf, Tyler Schaaf and Ellie Schaaf; along with twenty great-grandchildren. Dave was born on April 5, 1933 to Virgil and Gladys Schaaf in Wisconsin and moved to Minnesota as a young child. He attended St. Paul Central High School and enlisted in the Air Force serving from 1951 to 1955. Dave met Lois Jeanne Lindgren and they were united in marriage in 1953. They bought a house in the midway area of St. Paul where they were blessed to raise six children. They were married for 67 years until Lois' death earlier this year. Dave and his five siblings owned and operated Schaaf Construction Company for over 50 years, all working there until retirement. Dave loved to hunt and fish and be at his cabin up north. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Veteran's Home in Minneapolis, where Dave resided for the last five years. The care and compassion they showed him is beyond words. They are angels! Private family services to be held at Grace Lutheran Church. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pioneer Press on Nov. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by St Paul Pioneer Press

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved