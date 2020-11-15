Went to heaven on Thursday, November 12th after a long and courageous battle with numerous health issues, at the age of 87. Left to cherish his memory are 6 children, Steven (Patti), Vicki (Dave) Dunnigan, Dan (Joanne), Jerry, David (Cindy) and Bill (Valeska); grandchildren, Lisa (Duane) Endres, Jamie (Tom) Lanik, Joe (Jill) Dunnigan, Jeff (Andrea) Dunnigan, Michael (Nicole) Dunnigan, Katie (Mitch) Young, Cheree (Scott) Walker, Andy (Christine) Schaaf, Jesse Malachesen, John (Briana) Malachesen, Dustin (Shelbi) Schaaf, Reba Schaaf, Tyler Schaaf and Ellie Schaaf; along with twenty great-grandchildren. Dave was born on April 5, 1933 to Virgil and Gladys Schaaf in Wisconsin and moved to Minnesota as a young child. He attended St. Paul Central High School and enlisted in the Air Force serving from 1951 to 1955. Dave met Lois Jeanne Lindgren and they were united in marriage in 1953. They bought a house in the midway area of St. Paul where they were blessed to raise six children. They were married for 67 years until Lois' death earlier this year. Dave and his five siblings owned and operated Schaaf Construction Company for over 50 years, all working there until retirement. Dave loved to hunt and fish and be at his cabin up north. A heartfelt thank you to the staff at the Veteran's Home in Minneapolis, where Dave resided for the last five years. The care and compassion they showed him is beyond words. They are angels! Private family services to be held at Grace Lutheran Church. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery.