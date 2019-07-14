Home

Mueller-Bies Funeral Home - Lino Lakes Chapel
7050 Lake Drive
Lino Lakes, MN 55014
(651) 784-3390
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
David W. KIRKWOLD Obituary
Age 81, of Forest Lake Passed away on July 12, 2019 Preceded in death by son, Michael; and brothers, Charles & Lowell. Survived by wife, Sandra; children, Patrick (Lynette), Amy (Marty) Sykes, Jeffrey (Nora), Ann (Craig) Simpson; daughter-in-law, Laura; 6 grandchil-dren; 7 great-grandchildren; brother, Philip (Julie); and many other family & friends. Celebration of Life from 4-8PM Thursday, July 18 at MUELLER-BIES FUNERAL HOME-LINO LAKES, 7050 Lake Drive (Cty Hwy 23). Interment in Starbuck, MN. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. MUELLER-BIES 651-784-3390
Published in Pioneer Press on July 14, 2019
