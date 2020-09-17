Age 84 of New Richmond Longtime resident of Stillwater Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen Simonet; and brothers, Stephen, Charles and Philip.Survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Linda; children, Peter, Melissa, Matthew (Lisa), George (Gina Masanz); grandchildren, Alissa and Madalynn. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 423 S. 5th St. Stillwater, MN 55082. The public may begin arriving at 10:30 a.m. Masks are required for the safety and courtesy of all who wish to pay their respects to David.