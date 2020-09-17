1/
David W. SIMONET
Age 84 of New Richmond Longtime resident of Stillwater Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen Simonet; and brothers, Stephen, Charles and Philip.Survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Linda; children, Peter, Melissa, Matthew (Lisa), George (Gina Masanz); grandchildren, Alissa and Madalynn. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 423 S. 5th St. Stillwater, MN 55082. The public may begin arriving at 10:30 a.m. Masks are required for the safety and courtesy of all who wish to pay their respects to David.





Published in Pioneer Press on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Simonet Funeral Home
6429 Osgood Avenue North
Stillwater, MN 55082
651-439-7770
